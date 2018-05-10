2-year-old in critical condition after bounce-house accident

More
The toddler was playing on an inflatable bounce pad that went airborne when a gust of wind swept through a Nebraska pumpkin patch.
1:00 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2-year-old in critical condition after bounce-house accident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58303374,"title":"2-year-old in critical condition after bounce-house accident","duration":"1:00","description":"The toddler was playing on an inflatable bounce pad that went airborne when a gust of wind swept through a Nebraska pumpkin patch.","url":"/GMA/News/video/year-critical-condition-bounce-house-accident-58303374","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.