Transcript for Best deals to keep an eye on this Black Friday

We'll shift gears to holiday shopping frenzy. Some of the best deals going live just moments ago kicking off the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Consumer correspondent Becky Worley is in our super savers command center. We have a command center. You need like a walkie-talkie and a clipboard. We borrowed some space from norad. Tracking the deals, guys. Speaking of the deals here, does Thanksgiving beat black Friday officially now? It does. Website dealnews.com tracks when the best prices hit, and it's today. This is the day to find those discounts. We see the second best day is cyber Monday but, yep, today is the day to shop. All right, let's talk about smartphones, some cost more than a thousand dollars but this is one of those rare days you can get a discount. Right? So rare talking about the iPhone. You'll get a discount but what we're seeing from Walmart, the iPhone 8 is being offered with a $400 gift card and the iPhone xs with a $300 gift card from Walmart and that's a sweet add on bonus. Headphones obviously the bluetooth headphones, a big deal on everyone's list. What kind of Dees are we talking about? Huge gift option so let's go over to jet.com. Normally the Bose headphones are 349 rarely discounted. Today they're 299 and seeing that over -- just went live at newegg.com. That's a great gift idea, 299 is an awesome price. Fantastic. Becky, toy, though, and this is a different year with toys "R" us and others, you don't have that option now. Is it a good time to shop for toys for parents out there trying to get stuff for the little ones? We are looking at discounts today for toys. One we saw, grumbles on sale 15% off on Amazon. We are worried about scarcity so if you have a must have pet like this is the feisty pet, so cute, so cute, it's 10% off at target today but if you don't get this in time for Christmas and they sell out this will be your kid's face on Christmas. Where is my feisty pet. I got my own feisty pet at home named Nemo, 16-year-old dog. Becky Worley, thanks so much.

