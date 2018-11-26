The best can't-miss Cyber Monday travel deals

More
ABC News' Becky Worley breaks down some of the best discounts on airfare, hotels and cruises to know about this Cyber Monday.
1:37 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The best can't-miss Cyber Monday travel deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59413549,"title":"The best can't-miss Cyber Monday travel deals","duration":"1:37","description":"ABC News' Becky Worley breaks down some of the best discounts on airfare, hotels and cruises to know about this Cyber Monday. ","url":"/GMA/Shop/video/best-miss-cyber-monday-travel-deals-59413549","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.