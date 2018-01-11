Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Exclusive discounts on beauty products and accessories

with some big savings on beauty bags and more. Hello, my friend. Hello. Starting with a first-timer. Two-words. Kate Sommerville. I tried for two years to get it. For 25 years she's taken care of people's skin and bottled some of her best secrets here. The exfolikate. And this one has a gentle scent. Pink plumbing mask but they're to sort of soothe fine lines. That is what Kate is all about. Normally start 38 to 59 regularly. They start at $19 and free shipping. You have an incredible before and after. Aubrey looks perfect with no makeup on. You look so good. But for somebody who wants a fuller brow or needs to fill in, doesn't have a lot of brow to begin with benefit products are fabulous. Either the pencil, the gimme brow. Everybody uses these in the makeup room and three mascaras. That has that little spool which helps blend and all the shades which is also fabulous. In the products and in mascara if you want to volumize, curl or lengthen, benefit has you covered and prices are great too, 24 to $25, slashed in half, these start at 12 bucks. As your skin I glowing and makeup on, you can take the perfect selfie. Look at this. This is Ricky loves Ricky. That's just a mirror. You could have that with you in your booth when you're getting ready. These are fabulous. So we have the little one there called the cutie. We've got two other styles that are called the tall and skinny. I feel like I'm describing you. Cutie and tall and skinny. The quality of the lighting is the best kind of light. It goes from -- I want this. It's bright, fabulous. Then there's also this special clip so you can attach your phone right there. It connects with bluetooth so if you want to step back and take selfie, videos. If you are the selfie king or queen, it makes it seem like you have a full crew and "Gma," lighting in your home. Friends in the -- These normally range from 55 to 495 but slashed in half, $27.50 they start at and free shipping. There's more. Michael Todd beauty. All of these are facial devices whether you want to clean your skin, makeup brushes and anything to get gorgeous skin. Michael Todd is for you. All award winners, 89 to 149 regularly but slashed in at least half and start at $39.50. Great savings. November 1st means it's official holiday season. That means bring on the sparkle. Gorgeous beaded neck last and bracelets. Eight layered bracelets. Earrings from here, a lot of bang for your buck. Lightweight but big sparkle and go from 48 to 88 but all slashed by at least 5 % so start at $20 right there. And finally. Yes. A few of our helpers here. What's great about this bag, genuine leather. Made in New York City. You can carry it as a clutch, cross body. Eight gorgeous colors. Can't go wrong with any of them. Normally $168. Today they are slashed by 55%. $74, genuine leather made in new York. Versatility. I like this. You guys all look fantastic. Thank you, Tory. This was fun and some exciting news. You're all going home with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.