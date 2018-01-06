Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Summertime must-haves

and 80s row. All right, time special edition of "Deals & steaght here I the park, Tory John with great bargains for entertainitaing at $5. Just .our first "Deals & steals" nothing stopping us. First up, Omaha steaks. Yum. Have four different packages. So this great gift for er's day. Grilling season all summer long. I don't even know ifeed an excuse to ill. A variety of options with steak, burger meatball, chops, franks. Everything comes with S shes and ert, the packages range from 115 to 275 regularly but these are all sla by at least 63% so all four pack range from 40 $99. That's a lot of good food. Really. Ay, so this is a on business in new orleans,ources all of its wood,veg I hand crafted. Lly right there in new Orleans. Of wood is beautiful. Cherry, ma walnut wood. I love theutting boaand also the recipe holder so all O this are oftenng our tablets to Rea recipes so they're great to put your tabletnto. All of their pieces are stug and you know a great woman-owned business normally ranging from 47 to $75 so cut in half starting at $23.50. You did G it. You did get it. Another one, torch produce this is really fun. This is a B opener that you hang onto the wall. You womot it right on the the wall and has screws and whether you're drinking O root beer you have your bottle opener and built magnets and wich your capshthere. It is a bit of a ga All 50 states and three tons that celebrate dad. You ca go wrong. Re fabulous a they're all wood. They're all wood made in America. Norm $50 slashed by 60%, 20 buck, really great father's day gift. And then who is behind these foster grant Some Halsey fans. Yeah, we've got our halseyans and everybody here in foster grants. You guys too. U guystoo. Wee assortmt from foster grant. Polarized F kids, adults so men and women so options dad, are to the wamily to get some kind O coordinated glasses and what ie all the lenses are scratch resistant, also rge from 10 to Al slashed in half so 5 to 20 bucks for your foster grants. Good deal,right? Getting ready F Halsey and partneth all of these companies on these great deals as always so goo website to get themight away. Thereve more there. There's even more you'lnd there. There you go. Coming up, we are going to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.