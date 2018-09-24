{"id":57995983,"title":"The #FlowerVaseHair trend is blooming all over Instagram","duration":"0:53","description":"YouTube userTaylor R created this look after she was inspired by BeyoncÃ©'s and Rihanna's floral Vogue covers.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/flowervasehair-trend-blooming-instagram-57995983","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}