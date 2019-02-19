Help Lara Spencer get ready for the Oscars

More
The "GMA" co-anchor is enlisting the help of viewers to pick her gown for the upcoming Academy Awards.
3:44 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Help Lara Spencer get ready for the Oscars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61159882,"title":"Help Lara Spencer get ready for the Oscars ","duration":"3:44","description":"The \"GMA\" co-anchor is enlisting the help of viewers to pick her gown for the upcoming Academy Awards. ","url":"/GMA/Style/video/lara-spencer-ready-oscars-61159882","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.