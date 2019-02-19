Help Lara Spencer get ready for the Oscars More The "GMA" co-anchor is enlisting the help of viewers to pick her gown for the upcoming Academy Awards. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Help Lara Spencer get ready for the Oscars This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Road to the Oscars Behind the scenes with the exclusive florist to the Oscars' Governors Ball. Now Playing: Road to the Oscars

