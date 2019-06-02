Jimmy Buffett surprises guests to celebrate opening of new hotel

More
A new Margaritaville Hotel has opened in Orlando, Florida.
0:56 | 02/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jimmy Buffett surprises guests to celebrate opening of new hotel
Okay. I don't Blackstone. Sun is high. You know five games movies love. We're being capacity. Now I'm okay. Now you know here. Negatively occasions donors I'm glad you did. Friday. Is not the time has shown here. Hey we're I'm Collins and it's so they have passed. Okay. Here's I don't Blackstone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60894257,"title":"Jimmy Buffett surprises guests to celebrate opening of new hotel","duration":"0:56","description":"A new Margaritaville Hotel has opened in Orlando, Florida.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/jimmy-buffett-surprises-guests-celebrate-opening-hotel-60894257","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.