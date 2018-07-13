'Shark week' themed cruises are here and we're scared and excited

More
Princess Cruises has a variety of shark-themed events on board the Caribbean Princess to celebrate Shark Week.
0:29 | 07/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Shark week' themed cruises are here and we're scared and excited
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56553041,"title":"'Shark week' themed cruises are here and we're scared and excited","duration":"0:29","description":"Princess Cruises has a variety of shark-themed events on board the Caribbean Princess to celebrate Shark Week.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/shark-week-themed-cruises-scared-excited-56553041","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.