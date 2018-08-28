11-year-old who met Drake has successful heart transplant

Sofia Sanchez, who met Drake in her hospital room after he saw her viral Kiki Challenge video, is recovering at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago after a successful nine-hour heart transplant.
2:04 | 08/28/18

