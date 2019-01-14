Transcript for Back from baby: Here's your at-home workout

Hi I'm paid directory Arap prop black. I ask every trust black class and ask Siri he had and you weren't engaged after your body is to eat so. I can get you five news of course our experience will be in next. We'll it was time for a ball kind of math. Come clean. If you haven't gotten don't actually not that but if you do you haven't asked you exposed at the very act and line. That you are directing Hannity your children in. Bowling Alley. Andrea Day. So let me start out high heat and writer Barbara if he is ideally the front of the map that's right at. Not. And not facts are quite. So it can't seem here playing. Larry Carroll finding a fitness and they're pulling your belly. Thank you can't count on. Right hand back the planes and you. Have to raise your right there. I'm not playing flat out I left fielder comes after. You write more found. And again with the story straight up I think there. Spencer left he left fielder could not impact your rate hits the ground. You know not to censor and act familiar let's into the he's another contender that he would through rate hit. Center. Mac couldn't tell you if you twist it often means that I have been. Flat. Part he'll feel like. Top the best teach your fingertips. To be inside your father is still pretty your trap area taking out. Act now pac man act after act out and you can. Well he I think not only official that lead that cooking for disorderly not I how do you recommend we'll be night but he won't. EUI. Recommending that the F friend and active and minus air interview he gave me another three asked. Would take any anyway why not locked and that's why I think you can spot probably when your most familiar west. You have taken the quieter than it did its part and the most important need with your heels and your toe without a doubt we'll sit here. I'll let hundreds of without. I don't feel like your heat I QY 88 years here and you're here that not that you're not involved. Why carry it eats you. To get fact that Eddie and I come up with alcohol act feature that's super top. And if you act now you come all the way down in the future or your other black. I looked at him he comes up pack. I'm. You close your diet line. I highly recommend. The F because it. Eternal hot it's. You may notice I don't think I'd have carried this thing. Can find yourself if every time you go up. And I definitely trying. Britney and why facts and science needs you. Thank you and time to pick up the pain. That he didn't hear her in the it is actually to. Compound. I think what you would find an axle truck plus nobody knew high intensity here vol. Top I have second period and a fabulously restorative yoga. Snow beginning thank pilots fly and you. That. Good old fashion. Felt lineup if your shoulders and back to you feel like you're out of your night have to write what you know my. Let me you know plane and. And you bring. You haven't let me politely if anything here but I didn't care if you're not inbound I don't hear you though. And you many of them for my full. Happening now in full when he opt you not see his my headed out into the rock city here. How this region out on Peter black. And asking me hard and I'm thinking yeah. We'll. We'll be all set sail off. Iraq will hold the mountain okay okay feminist and a daddy. Hot we'll. Fool me yeah. Pool did not move slowly pull your. I came back to enact.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.