'Batkid' is cancer free 5 years after his 'wish'

Miles Scott is now a 10-year-old who loves little league and science.
0:40 | 11/15/18

Transcript for 'Batkid' is cancer free 5 years after his 'wish'
Five year old Myles sky hasn't he told the which. He wanted that man for a day what seems the entire city of San Francisco got into the act transforming itself. Into guns. And smiles at rest and villains a damsel in distress and general and lifted the spirits of thousands. We didn't finals way to save job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

