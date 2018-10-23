Transcript for Boy's 'Ghostbusters' wish comes true when entire city is transformed

Back now with that dream come true for a precious 5-year-old boy facing a health battle. He got to live out his ghostbusters fantasy thanks to the entire city of Sacramento. Kayna Whitworth has that story for us. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning, the city of Sacramento came out in full force to help with miss make a wish. Police and fire providing an escort through the city and London green proved to them he ain't afraid of no ghosts. Are we afraid of ghosts? No. Reporter: On Monday there was something strange in this neighborhood. And who did they call? ??? Something strange in the neighborhood ??? Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters. You are. 5-year-old London green who happens to be a huge fan of the '80s classic "Ghostbusters" diagnosed with a congenital heart defect just 15 hours after he was born, London has already been through four open heart surgeries. This was him less than a year ago. With the help of the make-a-wish foundation and city of Sacramento he was invited to be an honorary ghostbuster by one of the original. London, we're proud of you. Good luck, have fun, get out there and bust some ghosts. Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters. So excited just to see how happy he is. A smile since I woke him up this morning. Sounds like for now he'll have to fight some ghosts. What's that? Oh. All of it building up to an epic battle with the stay puft marshmallow man just like in the movie. I really want to zap him. I wanted to eat him. Because he is a March mall mow man. He is the cutest. You have to keep in mind this little boy spent 121 days in the hospital last year. But his parents say he's a fighter and his prognosis is good and you guys, my favorite part if you ask him who his wife is he'll tell you wonder woman. How adorable and priceless to see that big smile on his face. Yours too, kayna. Thank you for bringing it to us.

