-
Now Playing: Millennials are killing everything from bathtubs to cereal. Here's why
-
Now Playing: UK army releases 'snowflake' ad for millennials
-
Now Playing: Top 5 trending vacation spots for millennials in 2019
-
Now Playing: How brands are using ASMR to sell products to millennials
-
Now Playing: People are trying face yoga in an attempt to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging
-
Now Playing: How much toothpaste is too much for kids?
-
Now Playing: 72-year-old woman who does CrossFit daily is serious #workoutgoals
-
Now Playing: Getting heart healthy with Michael and Sara
-
Now Playing: Toothpicks injure thousands per year
-
Now Playing: What is a rape kit?
-
Now Playing: New study shows nearly half of all Americans have heart disease
-
Now Playing: Sara takes the J. Lo photo challenge
-
Now Playing: Thriver Thursday: How a cancer survivor decided to choose joy against all odds
-
Now Playing: Hypothermia warnings as temperatures plunge
-
Now Playing: Measles outbreak prompts warning from health officials
-
Now Playing: Parents irate after baby possibly exposed to measles in Washington state clinic
-
Now Playing: Tips to avoid 'cabin fever'
-
Now Playing: Why you should be wearing sunglasses in the winter
-
Now Playing: Officials urge vaccinations as measles cases rise in Northwest
-
Now Playing: Washington state officials declare state of emergency after measles outbreak