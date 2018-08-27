Transcript for Girl who met Drake gets 2nd wish: A new heart

?????? . That on "Gma." Yeah, you knowhat tt song, it's called- it's drake's hit "God's plan the fav of superfanofia who had big wish one T meet the singer which happened and,two, to get a heart. We saw T first one ce right here on "Gma." And now sofianother huge on to celebrate. ABC's evpilgrim is here with the story.ry is such a great story. We introduced you guys last wee to Sofia sanchez,1ears old. She's a heart tnsplantatient at the children's hospital in chico. Well, celted H the Kiki challenge in hopes drake could woman vis her. Well, the video caught the rapper's eye and H camehrough surprising her at the hospital. Oh, my god. Her reaction is like the best reaction ever. The two, they we hanging out, snapping S photos and as drake put it talbout Bieber and owls and basketball. Well, THA visit W Sofia's first birthdayh and now her second W also come tr.ke a look. My other wish is T get a heart. Ah. Well, guess wh it happens today. You'reting a heart. Ratulation I'm getting a H! Yes. I kn Oh, my gosh. It'se literally -- J imagine Hong she's been waiting and that hope thathe's going to get it. Acg to a family on the gofun page set up F her the surgery is scheduled F today. So we're all going to be thinking and praying F her thatts well. Ie peo Wai T put on their makeup. Thank you. . Th Verch here you go. You G

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.