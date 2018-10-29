'GMA' Hot List: What to know about addiction treatment

Plus, watch as a cat steals the stage at a fashion show and see an NFL player getting attention for his resemblance to Prince Harry.
1:08 | 10/29/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about addiction treatment
Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. So many misconceptions about when you're addicted what do what people and well like there are safe and effective medications. Particularly for alcohol and opiate addiction that should be a key part of long term recovery in conjunction with counseling and psychotherapy. Two thirds of the rehab centers in this country the addiction centers are not prescribing these medications it is under utilized he can make a massive and Lacey in different. Check out if that door. Old fashion show for cats wandered on the catwalk. Calmly very boys. Still to show copying the models move with the play the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't let didn't detonate you know this is uncanny resemblance between the Eagles quarterback Carson once and a third. On the Internet had a field day check out this voters I think the Prince Harry and you'll. And wipe out the two have never been in the same city the same time. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

