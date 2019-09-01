Mom's viral workout video inspires millions as she vows to lose 451 pounds

More
Leneathra Reed, 39, of Meridian, Mississippi, has kicked off her plan to lose 451 pounds.
0:51 | 01/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom's viral workout video inspires millions as she vows to lose 451 pounds
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60241345,"title":"Mom's viral workout video inspires millions as she vows to lose 451 pounds","duration":"0:51","description":"Leneathra Reed, 39, of Meridian, Mississippi, has kicked off her plan to lose 451 pounds.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/moms-viral-workout-video-inspires-millions-vows-lose-60241345","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.