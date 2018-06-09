A step-by-step guide on how to 'break up' with your phone

More
ABC News' Dan Harris attempts to "break up" with his smartphone for seven days as part of the new "GMA" series "Hack Your Happiness."
6:09 | 09/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A step-by-step guide on how to 'break up' with your phone
Dan is joining us on couch. Got to get his B editation for fidge accept contains" L talk about finding iveappier a he'll talk aboreaking U with yourent you did it for a ek. Hk your happiness.ve long psonally S and science backs this up THA constantly checking my phone which I Daking me less pructive, LE have M nose in the phone. So, I was eager but also a to give this expement a shot. ?????? in the age ofne we humans may be conducting worldwide unregulateexperiment on our brain. 100% I'm definite ony phone O much. We are quite teleft tour own devices 81% of smartphone users eep thehone near them almost all the time during waking hours. Our phones having effects on atttion and memories and our ability tos. Reporter: Enter Katherine price. Sciee journalist recovering tech and authorf "How to break up with you phone." Do I have to throw the thingute Breg up with yourhone doesn'an getting rid of it but looking to your pho THIT. Good morning, everybody. Reporter:s anays on news anchor I feel like I a particularly dysfunctional relationshiph my phone. Kaake theartphone put gned by a university of Connecticut psychiatrist answering with songly agreeree to questns such a I spend more Tim textin tweeting or emailing opposed to talking to people in person and WHE I eat mls sm nearlyay of T P setting. The test rts that I need a psychic evaluate. Or some kind of intervention so I'm glad we're here. Repter: For T record most people get Thi only illustrates the dealt of the problem. Hy do you want to break up with your phone? I get the S thats contribu to me feeling stressed awayherine made dig the phone's new CING staon noger in the bedroo now inhe closet. Can't believe "Goodning notifications deletedocial media. Like a littletwitchy. Phone br Oka day one made I as boring as possible but turin T whole thing to bck and white. I also got an alarm clock so the phone isn't test thing I reach day two hadrap a rubber band around the phone so that every time I went for it I washed to ask why? It's nice because I'm now not going to check it and tal to the oth humaneings with me on the set. Reporter: I recruited "Gma" viewer and mom Denise quarter to do thehone brkup th me. Mom. Kids wereeady for . Shesu H phone for about eight hours doing her won it's alw I my back I know I'm doing the righthing by Ming Thi challenge a reality. Reporter:idweek wehecked in. Do you have a sense of whether Yo this is going to make a lasting change in Y life? You know, I actually do Thi S going he an impact will say tt having an ala clock is not anything that I ever tht that would have. Reporter: I went to dinner th my3-yearld the other day and iady phone with me B him and I didn't get sucke into email or anything liketh going want to lose. R seven D -- how do think mommy did? Kind ofod. Kind of good and kind of bad? Aye-yie-yie. I probably could have done better. It D was hard. I don't K that roken all of my habut I have most definitelyeore aware. Reporter: For me the Brea a saner relatns with my device has fre up time richer relationshi with my family. O seey kid on T Hoff that little guy. All right full disclosure,ect. During the breakup would absolute backslide and get needly sucked into M phone D at is okay thexpou met in the story said scring up is buu can always start over. Nothing'en lost a Reay you have to keephard. We are addicted to ourphes. Just to say -- they design these phones and T ASN your phones to hook so you haveow this is hard going in. A I just wt to say what was the hardesttnd WHA wash tip? Well,he hardest part was getting the discipl to put it -- the phone in the closet evyime I wk in the door. Likedo. Or lose it like L does. That's a really good way. Here's area tip. She had me put aubber band around my phone so that every ti I Rea fhe phone, it's tle cue of, oh, wait, what am doing, also, she has the wo ohe phone,o you want to pick me up rightnow? Which is a good reer and Y see it's black an yon make yourhone black and white. It becomes boring and therefore you're ltempd. I love the alarm clock tip. Yoully did not have one. I did not H on I don't. I will because I R F M phone first thing. I think that's great tip. Ot to get it out of the bedroom and I think of Y do tion. I Thi can H here beca one of th things meditation is good helps STO being so owned by all thes urges and random tughts we have and sometimes I feel my get myphone. And ditation can help you see it. The other thing meditation can science to back it up I to rebuild your attention span ishuge. Even ten minutes, ye I glad you're saying. That'strue. Absolutely. Fascinating stuff. Thanksor doing it. Thank you. A lot hpful tips from Catherine price and"10% happier." Get the detox plan on our website. There it is, the boo ere.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57642839,"title":"A step-by-step guide on how to 'break up' with your phone","duration":"6:09","description":"ABC News' Dan Harris attempts to \"break up\" with his smartphone for seven days as part of the new \"GMA\" series \"Hack Your Happiness.\"","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/step-step-guide-break-phone-57642839","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.