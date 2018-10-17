Transcript for Former student surprises teacher with life-saving gift

Back with a former student who is paying it forward giving a life-saving gift to a teach they are her high school and Lara is here with more on this big surprise. So happy to be here to share this with you. This is one of those stories where social media is used as a force of good and it has a special place in my heart. You're about to understand why because all of it was thankfully caught on tape. And I'm giving you my kidney. Reporter: And emotional moment as a former teacher gets the gift of a lifetime. From a student at his school. Thank you. 63-year-old George labecki in desperate need of a kidney transplant, the odds of finding a donor under 20%. My kidneys are bad. They've been bad since ever. I was born with bad kidneys. Reporter: Turning to social media to search for a match and that's where 34-year-old Lindsay Wenrich comes in. I saw it and I responded to it and I just felt compelled to go get tested to see if I could help. Reporter: Wenrich is a former student at cedar cliff high school where labecki used to teach. She remembered how much the former teacher loved Penn state. So she dressed up as the school's mascot, the Nittany lion and showed up at his door with a gift of a lifetime. And I'm giving you my kidney. Truly a beautiful thing. She did it because she wanted to make a difference. Surprise! Geez. Thank you. She was never even in labecki's class. She saw that post on Facebook. She said she felt compelled to help. And what makes me know that she is an even Kinder soul she put on that Penn state mascot costume for George to cheer him up. She is a huge osu buckeye fan. So you know she really, really wanted to cheer him up. Not an easy thing to do. You understand what I'm talking about, psu/osu fans. We are, Penn state. We are so grateful for stories like that. Thank you -- are you okay? I have allergies. I'm working my sexy voice today. Brenda Vaccaro. Yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.