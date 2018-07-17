Transcript for New study claims urgent-care clinics may over-prescribe antibiotics

I want to take a quick poll. I to askou all, raise your hand if you O someone you know ifou've gone to one of os ce centers in the last year. You know, those our urgent care centers. The reason we're asking is thereis a alert about antibiotics beingsc at urgent care centers for problems like the R flu. A new study S half of those prediscrepan are not neceary, so, Jen, what are the mbers here Ts is a perfect example of in micine like in life just beca you can do something doesn'tecessarilyean you should do it and here we're talking aboutnappropriate prescription of antibiotics. Th funded a stud was published in the journal of therican medil association that looked at antibiotrescriptio in varioulocations. Doctors'office, emergency room, retail clinicing, urgent care and F D the worse, retail centers thebest. In terms of accurate inappropriately prescribing anbiotics. Urgent care you had almost one in two chance of leaving there wi an antibtic when not only was it N necessary it's inappropriate and potentially dangerous. You saw any raised their hands. I was one of them Go to these places. Notut bashing them. All need doter because there nownis when you inopriately give an anbiotic and it's aassiv issue in health re. Public health not just in thiscountry. Wt are the risks. If you T antibiotic when it's not necessber one, antibiotic stance. That means that rightow ye exposing that bacteria O a bi completely ineffective and you're a little old lady and I N to treat an infection if Ian't go down our list of arsenal, you could be in big trouble.sotic resistance is on D some called which is a reaction that could bethreatening in your intestines can happen with ex T any antibioc but we see agic reactions, on problems. What questions should we be asking. First quest should ask, doc, how are Y sure this is aacterial infecti and not a viral inc most ear infections avira most up remember respiratory inctions viral and people say, oh, I have a cough, a sore throat. I need an antibiic. Not true most of the time so you ould ask your health care ider. How do you knohis is bacterial and then you sd ask Y're going to give me a presip this the gold standard? We havto use right antibiotic andhe right dose for the right per of time for the right organism and that's hey should be able to tell you. No ole ones. No Bueno. All right.

