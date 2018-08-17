Transcript for 4 ways to ditch the babysitter and work out with your kids

Michael junior, and I might still be in a suit, but we are ready to sweat. I know I'm readyo sweat. At least I know I Wil because the latest workout trend is all about working out as a family, and this morning, we have the workout guru himself, Chris Powell. He is here with his wife, Heidi, and their kids. They are here to show us how it's done. This is, like, a new trend now, working out with the family. Why do you do it and encourage other people to do it? It's so important to create a culture of fitness for the family so the kids get used to this. This becomes their new Normal and if we make it fun, then adopt that, and carry it on throughout their lives. Incorporate something the kids enjoy. We have a deck of cards here which ruby loves. She loves that. How does work with the deck of cards? We'll take off four suits and each one represents a different movement, a push-up or a Burpee, and whatever that card says, you have to do that many reps of that movement. Pick a card. What we got? More. Let me get -- How you feeling? Good. You have to do a whole deck, and that's how it works. The whole deck? That's a different type of workout. Didn't expect that, and next up, we have 7-year-old cash. How are you doing out there, man? Cash, he loves ninjas. How do you incorporate the ninjas into a workout? Go ahead. We love to set cool little obstacle courses where we'll challenge their ability, coordination, balance, and we always love this. Go ahead. Show them how to do it. Get in line. Jump in there, Michael junior. His family out the. There you go. Okay. This is, like, a football workout. I haven't done this in ten years. How cool is that? Okay. But you have a lot of parents who have teens and preteens and with teens and preteens, it's games "Fortnite," and how do you balance screen time with exercise with the kids? Oh, my gosh. It's important to us that the kids do something that they love and they enjoy, but you just -- you can't get away with not having them have screen time, so we have them earn it. They do obstacle cours and todaye'll do push-ups and squats and whenever they do that, they get 30 minutes on the Xbox. Wow. Do you want 30 minutes of screen time? Let's go inside. Burpees, let's go. There we go. You have got to earn that screen time. Yes. It doesn't matter how old or how young they are, they do what they can, and they feel to their level. What I love most about it is you all work together as a family. It builds a bond, brings you closer and I want everybody at home to know you can get these workout ideas on

