Transcript for Woman opens up about preparing for motherhood after 2 miscarriages

I think this has been really hard for need to connect this pregnancies. Because I've been afraid. And it is we know. Oh. We are super guys. Back that I totally changer. I just have this weird feeling a whole time my. Something happened that we loses baby I feel like we need to share it lea went in for our first doctor's appointment. And and to segments except them he. Found out the the the way. I. A. We waited oval here and that we were back in Hawaii shockingly. It just felt like they job boom in a beautiful but also like a very like weird way. Aaron recall their parents that we like we saw a heartbeat like this. This is so night a week later we went back in amendment. She gets and their ultrasound and they're looking they can't find it it's stuff that dropped the side of the lake. I'm sorry make it happen again and like hearing that from the doctors such think it's such a jab I was. His angry. Because so a man. In both of our losses we learned so much about life and just how quick it goes. I don't know it. Why isn't happening for us sending wrong with him I broke in light and it's just like this weird shame that shouldn't exits. Because it's not even re all. It's such a blessing to be able to garner the two babies that we getting its meets. Just by sharing her story and hopefully helping other people feel less alone. We sovereignty yesterday it's like an action will be heard and be so cool and like this is a great season Alec we've been through some really bad once you you know. And it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.