Transcript for 8-year-old 'medical miracle' surprised with trip to Disney World

want to you meet a special young girl who's facing a tough health battle but she's facing it with positivity and grace. She's 8 years old. Her name is Lexi on the road to recovery against all odds. Had a chance to spend time with her and bring her a great surprise. Check it out. She loves dancing dressing up and Minnie mouse. I'm in love with Minnie mouse. Reporter: But Lexi is no ordinary kid. Born without a bladder. There's only about 20 documented cases of babies surviving with this condition. Reporter: Doctors at mt. Sinai in New York were able to con stukt a new bladder for her when she was 6 prolonging her life. Were you ever scared? About the surgery? Yeah. Yes. Reporter: Now 8 years old, a new health battle. She desperately needed a new kidney. My dad was like telling me he's getting through this with me so I'll be okay. Hey. Reporter: Thankfully her dad Luther was a match. And, Luther, for you, how are you feeling by the way? You just pray that you'll become a match and I was just blessed I was able to do it myself. Reporter: This courageous little girl coming through surgery like a champ. It looked like this when they had to take it out of my father and then it looks like this when they put the kidney into me. Kind of like -- A memory. A good memory of all the stuff you've gone through and been brave about. What does a girl in recovery need? How about a wrap by Mikey Mike. Lexi has no fear she through what she went through and she's going to do what she got to do to get better to make us smile, she ain't going to be here but just for a little while. Oh. Yeah. Reporter: I didn't just come to freestyle but to come to give her the surprise of her life. Did you like the Minnie mouse? Loved it. I got one even bigger for you. Can I go get it? All right. ?????? Aaag him! But Minnie had more in mind. We would like to invite you and your family to Disney world. How is that. No way. Yes. That's right. You and the womb family want you guys to have a great trip and just do something special for you because, you know what, you're an inspiration to so many and you are a sweetheart and your smile brightens up every room you are in. In an incredible surprise for an incredible girl. Really a sweetheart of a girl. But she wasn't the only one that was excited about the trip. She had her 6-year-old sister with her and her sister said I can't wait to get to the pool. Disney has donated money to reinvent the patient and family experience at hospitals around the world. Disney is ABC's parent company and great to be part of a company that gives back and cares and in this way. You can see the difference it makes in her face. Great to be there with her mother and sister and father and know they went through it together and they're strong, strong family. It was great. Sweetheart. Pretty amazing skills have you. The rapping skills? Mikey Mike. My rapping skills were subpar. They definitely don't overshadow Lexi and all her bravery so, Lexi, I'm glad you let me visit her. She should get out of the hospital today.

