ABC News Live Prime: Friday, December 1, 2023

Congressman George Santos expelled in historic House vote; Remembering first female Supreme Court Sandra Day O'Connor.; Juju Chang sits down with Golden Bachelor after finale.

December 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live