Transcript for How can antibodies be used to treat COVID-19: Blood plasma explained

It's a century old technique bringing new products. It's called convalescent plasma and the question doctors have as this. Ken antibodies from people who recovered from the buyers will be donated to others who were sick. People can begin to form antibodies fighting credit buyers in a matter of days after becoming infected. And here's where hope meets science about 21 to 28 days after person recovers but what can be drawn to look for those coveted antibodies. Plasmas the yellow card and that's where the potentially life saving cove and antibodies may be. The antibodies neutralized and attacked and recovery sets in once our immune system figures out how to combat the virus. Doctors are giving Kobe antibodies as a treatment for hospitalized children patients right now. It'll take time to know how will works they may even use these antibodies as a kind of prevention. No way to protect someone who was exposed to the virus from developing symptoms. So many are hoping that convalescent plasma will be a bridge to better days when effective treatments weren't approved vaccine are available. Visit abcnews.com. To learn more about convalescent plasma. And check online to learn if you can be a donor.

