Transcript for Looking back at the AIDS virus 40 years after 1st cases found in US

Words available on new and frightening diseases being spread by blood transfusions aids acquired immune deficiency syndrome. Destroys the body's ability to fight certain illnesses. And now doctors are seeing it and shoulder. Judd rose reports. Since it was first reported two years ago paid the syndrome has spread in epidemic proportions especially among homosexual men who make up three fourths of its victims. There is no known cause no known cure and more than 40% of the victims have died and. Welcome back that was one of the first network news reports on ABC's world news tonight on the aids crisis in the anchor who introduced at the pioneering black American anchor Max Robinson. Eventually died of the disease it was forty years ago this past weekend. When the first cases of aids. Were identified in the United States the CDC report stated. That it appeared between October 1980 and may 19815. Young gay men were treated for. They. A long infection. They common in what would become known as the aids epidemic to of those patients die. Today one point two million people in the US have HIV the infection that causes aids and about. 13% of them they don't even know that they haven't and they need testing according dead HIV dot cuff. But with prep medications such as to Nevada and discovered. The risk of getting HIV is reduced by approximately 99%. When taken daily according to the CDC so joining us now for more on this. His landmark gives is chance to look back on. Is it Jeremy an internal medicine medicine specialist doctor Michael Gottlieb and contributing columnist at the Pennsylvania capitol star frank does only. Both of whom. Were really there at the beginning of his long journey doctor Michael Gottlieb franc is only thanks very much for being here really appreciated. Thank you bearish. And doctor Gottlieb I'd like to start with you because you're the lead writer on the team that wrote that CDC reported just quoted forty years ago this month. About to first signs of the HIV aids epidemic first of all. Yeah I remember as a young young man there is it was terrifying report in someone who is going through your mind. As you learned about this mystery illness and what are years from your perspective all these years later. They don't back down loud cry and unusual pneumonia and damaged news is I'm fortunately it the virus and because it lets us hundred years later I had. Then we had no idea was causing and asked whether they have politics on her. Possibly a virus or reserves certainly unfortunate penalty in Asia he was I just years later. There really scratching our heads and really powerless to urine might try these patient all tied to teach them first year. Still no cure formally but people are now living long productive lives of HIV. Did you ever think we'd get to this point. Backed and I certainly didn't I think behalf you know or forty years there are very rigorous testing of Madison and should bode well today Chan lives. Our long ends up productive life I wasn't that chase her much of this I dashed. Unfortunately about 37000. Americans are contracting. Every year. As Indiana's. Admiral why about 37 million people are HIV positive. Benefits of these negotiations going to happen banks analysts. Sufficiently. So long way to go and let me turn to my fellow journalists frank does early if frank you've covered HIV's but aides for multiple magazines and and if you're also long term survivor yourself of HIV so as as a survivor and as a journalist. How do you describe your relationship to this forty year. Journey in this anniversary. Well we. This leading the end grow. Different kind over her relationship aren't artists journalists and it also. Dangerous enemies when the medications and Korea are. It is it has been. Difficult sometimes to separate out our personal where's your professional. Journalism and an energy and and and thankful for all of those opportunities. You. Ready routed. I remember early on and I had had treated or it should and who weren't. Actor. An opportunist contraction. There were searching. And so. Aren't always brought more personal your guns. To. Margaret important. And show you where it has learned bitter and Shannon were poor children. You know I'm Fred francoeur and order a better time now in in many ways is journalists and end is as as citizens because. Those early days years for so long so much shame. And fear are involved with being positive. Do you think and then for those who are enforcing diagnosed today who have such a much better broad prospect in so many early in the pandemic you think. That's changed how has that changed. Well I'm here now ours I am mountain out of and so urgent during orders some people. Younger years. Can sometimes feel embarrassed as they become an insurer to. He's a hero award gosh there was a lot of information out there. And that somehow. End our in this situation. Insurers. Are easy for her she Asians you know. Horns and new. Sheen and general. You know they should be disproportionately affects. Urban gay men and there aren't bisexual and and there are people coloring in the camera person sedation sectional oral. People are actually more and one of the and Barbara. And as they approach health care are it is important that they be embraced and greeted inner uterine the information they need to show. I think absolutely young people might not be able to imagine. The battle it was just just for basic human dignity for four people who were sick and needed. Needed help so doctor Gottlieb also there was that the prognosis back in the eighties and nineties HIV was was a death sentence for so many people. Since the epidemic began more than 700000. People have died. In the United States alone from the disease so just how game changing. Are prepped medications are just two product discovery and then how they work. Well as quiet out to young people really need access to protect themselves one way they can do that bush is taking pretty social collapse taking a pill every day at least to prevent infection and HIV. Only about ten seconds people who are at risk for contracting H earlier each candidate that doesn't order to get the message out there is something negative news or economies actually act in. Manner sects man. They can. And getting his dedication try. I'm problem has access to health care. The way. I younger people understand that two accessing here SC provider doesn't. This tribe this. As a war or not entirely sure that the drug and able to get into this issues that are exposed the virus settlement of Ireland's fashioned but I. It's remarkable really is hot so how important is detecting HIV. Early commute to explain that those saying undetectable. Equals on trans minimal. Frank that certain recent information that if a person can get a little virus in the blood Castellano quote highly tactical. It or not transmit the virus is someone else through sex. So that that's an important public health strategy TJ people ratio in fact a to achieve this undetectable point and it's a public health intervention trial or more. There's gonna help their own house certainly adults he diagnosed. And treatment right away. All right and frank yeah UB actor Billy Porter recently opened up about his HIV positive diagnosis was very very moving. How and what he had to say he's an this is what HIV positive looks like now. Billy Porter wanted fourteen waited fourteen years to say this she says because he was filled with shame that even made him hide this from his own mother. He says quote I didn't want her to have to live through that I told you so's from religious community so. What stigmatize do you think. Is still exist for HIV positive people today the people may not realize and what can we be doing today all of us forty years after that. First cases to break those stigma stem. Yes completely porter's revelation and disclosure was. Hurt or Korean. Gingrich deserves just figured things that are happening right now. You don't want to warn homeowner or when you don't want for. Following your doctor Gottlieb says that pursuing information that condemned Al and he errant throw. He is still. Criminal or diminish leaning a little losses were asked to. Reflect signed a desert he result forty years. Laws are only now are you getting. And then they are racial. Oh our didn't changing. And would like she signed into law where more action actually. Will reverse the use of legal science and bringing news events. And another period in we have registrations today's world we know her sexuality in any way. Where there at home run or other churches. We all think it is a good idea. When it comes ounces data bases. Does not written and it doesn't and any uniform fashion salute. People can't continue to national lead information and medicine doctor Dari. I'll just aren't. And we're terrible in the state of Florida governor there just wish brutal. All. Funding categories for anything it was even closer. Girl she need she shouldn't community are being community. So. Magna. And you're sure we're at a news umbrella oh I ought to. She'll Shane. Growers are computers and. Portion at least or who remain. Well. Me well we've made so much progress thanks in part. Do you two and so many others over the last forty years here's stood. Here's a making progress along lines frank and you doctor Gottlieb say in the coming years thank you very much for being here on this anniversary. My gladiator.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.