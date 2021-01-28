Transcript for Biden to extend Affordable Care Act enrollment

Here's your host this. In the past. Rick my health care to you. These news. Quick way for the it's been busy week and a seller executive orders fact proven to be there. Prices as well this bridge where. But today wells executive orders basically that's where it is. There's nothing new that reviewing. Here and restore it or care act. And her story in decades. We're. Four interest. He. She needs me more accessible. Lowers its we're. Four year. Hear. Him. Say it. He's. Order released. Oh she's what print them. Chris for a former president. University. Well there's a us attack on what is the you know access and you can do you who went on to. Critical emergency meeting. So. I do. Yeah. I'm not initiate any new law we passed a law. This is going back to him what situation was prior to executive war. First want. Here. Is distracted and indicating an affordable care. At all times that we need to reinstate. Access to portability and yeah. Have access to Medicaid. Is. News. Second. We're sorry. Religious. Protecting women's health home grown. News release states. Changes the remains. Where we're. Access to. We're here for a revision. Room for difference. Sort of instant. Cool. He. He. I don't care and they're going to put out how her legislation. Person. The school was. Do you can't get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.