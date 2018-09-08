-
Now Playing: Boxers or briefs? Largest-ever study shows boxers may beat briefs for baby-making
-
Now Playing: Low-calorie diets affect men's and women's bodies differently, study shows
-
Now Playing: Opioids after wisdom teeth removal might set young people up for addiction
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old doctor shares her secrets to a long and happy life
-
Now Playing: Does a doctor's gender affect women's survival rates after a heart attack?
-
Now Playing: Secondhand smoke more dangerous for teens: Study
-
Now Playing: Living in the city may not be heart healthy: Study
-
Now Playing: Is it safe to breastfeed while drinking alcohol?
-
Now Playing: Don't let vacation sabotage your workout: Try these tips
-
Now Playing: What is Parkinson's disease?
-
Now Playing: American Society of Plastic Surgeons issues new warning over butt lift surgery
-
Now Playing: Health alert issued for salads containing beef, pork and poultry
-
Now Playing: Lung cancer deaths among women expected to increase worldwide: Study
-
Now Playing: Could soccer 'heading' lead to greater brain injury for women than men?
-
Now Playing: Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
-
Now Playing: Why you shouldn't ignore sudden pain at night
-
Now Playing: What parents should really do about kids who are picky eaters
-
Now Playing: Researchers working on possible depression blood test
-
Now Playing: What to know about the popular 'carnivory' diet
-
Now Playing: What parents should know about youth football and heat strokes