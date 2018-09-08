Transcript for Boxers or briefs? Largest-ever study shows boxers may beat briefs for baby-making

So Guinness with so many problems out there in the were wrong now pregnant science has a big job we gotta studied really important things like. Boxers. Or briefs. We have science faith I am Harvard. Heard signs that it's a silent so they took on the issue in a male fertility study. This video let me just have to leave the gear up for a longer. And the winner is boxers. Why have so we've seen that we have like the best we have showed that lead. And renowned of their OK telling the story eventually is distracted he had. So doctors and found that Greece have a bad effect. On the concentration in quality of sperm. Researchers say the sperm count for the men in tights was 17%. Lower. And the concentration. Was 25% below of those. Of guys. In boxer sales are staying Beckham there in briefs he has several kids. Michael Phelps wears briefs and he's a swimmer. And hiss I dedicate a scientific study just with the models of these printers and boxer's anatomy could really get to the bottom of this debate once and for all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.