Breaking down rising measles cases, moderate drinking study

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel discusses the latest medical news and studies.

April 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live