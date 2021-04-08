Transcript for Broward County mayor speaks out on Florida’s COVID-19 surge

Morris cove in nineteen hospitalizations are setting a pandemic record even higher than they were a year ago. Before vaccines were available the state now has higher substantial community transmission in every county. And the mayor of Broward County Florida Steve Geller is here with more on this mayor Geller thanks so much for being here know it's a busy time for you. Dade and Broward County they are now leading the nation in hospitalizations. Right now in code cases are doubling. Roughly every ten days so what are you seeing there and Broward County right now and what are your biggest concerns. It's catastrophic. Florida is currently around 24%. Of the national deaths. I don't. Our number for dole and a trio met her equity. If you look at the case of 200000. Which should be under ten. Road June 15 we were sick or are one we were 14. July 15 we were 37. Right thirty we were 85 then Monday we were 94. And remember anything over ten is considered Arab control. They're go window may be. 1011 days or so they're better but I don't waiting. Leaders are completely different group of people that are being hospitalized now. The first wave it was people over. Here is 60708090. Now the majority of them are between 25 and fifty it. And 70%. Are under sixty. The reason for that is that that scene works. It's keeping people better vaccinated out of the hospital. And 95%. People over sixty five's in Broward County. Been vaccinated. Broward remember is that the others academy where bet two million people. Where rewards as democratic county. Though not in county commissioners or nine a bastard Democrats so we do what of the highest vaccination rates in the state of Florida. And one or who big problems they keep telling people who say why don't want to be vaccinated. 210. Or Children's Hospital was go to man show Children's Hospital. There are eleven children that have been hospital or. And in July. We 200. Went to the pediatric emergency room. And so what am telling people is if you're not be better scenario. There are needed to protect herself. Yet fascinated protect you're friends family community the country. Into the patriotic thing you know or that. Isn't enough. Get vaccinated to protect the children. And so let's talk about the children because there's a lot of concern as you mentioned a delta variants use the affecting younger people more. In addition to the fact that a lot of them cannot get vaccinated yet. In that context Broward County school district is now reversing their decision to her wire to require masks and classrooms. After governor dissent is issued an executive order preventing mass clinics and schools and threatening to withhold funding from schools that implement them what do you make of that. What do make of it obviously I'm against it. Notes Florida governor of Florida legislature. Consistently tell the federal government. Please don't. PS national laws. What were sued in New York. Or California doesn't work in Montana. Or North Dakota but when we go to the Florida legislature or or to governor and say we agree with few. Well what works in Bradford county population under thirty Seau some don't work in Broward County. Population over two million they basically tell us will know that federal government is too big and local governments are too small. But this state where goldilocks. And you know we're have all knowledge and you should listen to us. I was in the legislature for twenty years there's just not the case aren't hoping to be able Corbett local governments. To take actions to bet locally. We do like the ability to do admit they. We don't want right do no want to do another. Not on the table. But if we're going to protect people without doing a show though we would at least provide the opportunity. For me ask me and they. And there has to be some consideration. To what some local governments are doing. Oh which used to require. That nations to get into certain places the governor and the legislature pesto or groups bent it. Requiring proof of their as a nation I think that's wrong. All right mayor Keller we so appreciate your time today and we wish you good luck in fighting this virus thank you. Think you'd appreciate your time.

