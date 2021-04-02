Transcript for Cal State to become mass vaccination site

When cal state LA opens its community vaccination site a planter administered the vaccine to thousands of people in the surrounding community eagerly. We hope. At least 6000 people gay. I mean it's right it's one of cute sites opening in California is part of the state and federal partnership White House officials stressed the location is intentional. One in east Oakland. And the second in the east side of Los Angeles. True of the community's most hard hit I just kinda. Communities of color have suffered the highest infection hospitalization. He handed death rate especially Latinos. So many of art students and alumni. And their families and the communities that we serve have been the hardest hit. By this pandemic folks in southeast Los Angeles central LA east Los Angeles and thank you rally. The whole idea is to speed up the through but base efficiency. Maintain an equitable lands in terms of the application and distribution of. Vaccine health equity experts point to dis trust as one barrier. And stress offering the vaccine through trusted community groups is key cal state LA has been echoed the nineteen testing site in November administered the flu vaccine to hundreds for free. Cast CL a has been working win. Our community. On community health concerns for decades this is eight. Are peaking at four. The region. This site will implement components that will make it more accessible it will be open seven days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM. Have a lock up option for those who don't drive. And also go into communities instead of having them go to camp. So we're going to happen. Mobile units that are going to be going out into the community. Of that city additional people.

