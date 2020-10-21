CDC: Nearly 300,000 ‘excess deaths’ in U.S. this year

More
Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discusses the CDC's reports that there will be nearly 300,000 "excess deaths" in the U.S. this year.
3:57 | 10/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC: Nearly 300,000 ‘excess deaths’ in U.S. this year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:57","description":"Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discusses the CDC's reports that there will be nearly 300,000 \"excess deaths\" in the U.S. this year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"73726119","title":"CDC: Nearly 300,000 ‘excess deaths’ in U.S. this year","url":"/Health/video/cdc-300000-excess-deaths-us-year-73726119"}