European countries debut their own versions of contact tracing apps ABC’s Maggie Rulli is on the Isle of Wight off the coast of mainland England where they are testing out a contact tracing app in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

By the numbers: Risky use of disinfectants A new CDC report shows some 39% of Americans have used household cleaners in potentially dangerous ways to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.