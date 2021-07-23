Transcript for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge in Florida as delta variant spreads

And the CDC director is calling delta code varying one of the most infectious respiratory virus is she's ever seen. Take a look you can. Received from this chart after that drop in numbers cases are climbing once again. And the more scary part is that were also seen climate hospitalizations. And deaths Victor can those in Florida State with the one of one in five of all cases right now Victor was the latest. This morning CDC director Rochelle we'll land's cheap sounding the alarm on the delta Barrington. It is 100 million Martin expressed are says won't. I'm not seen in my career. Florida it's experiencing the nation's most significant increase in you case numbers in hospitalizations. New cases are up by 490%. Over the last month. Daily hospital admissions up by nearly 55%. In the last week alone. Doctor Michelle which he knows his numbers and Jacksonville are skyrocketing. And that 99.9. Percent of her hospital's patients had not been vaccinated. They're getting sicker faster and received a lot of these younger people NIC UN BC yes and younger people when you see someone under forty died because it coded when there's a vaccine if it got us prevented. That bridge cars. Missouri reporting a 234%. Jump in new virus cases over the last month they. Personally experience. More patients high. Within the past two weeks that I can just in the last six months some cities tightening restrictions New Orleans in Philadelphia joining Los Angeles. Recommending that vaccinated people Wear masks indoors although the CDC is sticking to their messed guidelines for now. Many students at Baxter are catching my meanwhile were not enough it's very independent. It's. Health officials in New Jersey and Massachusetts tracking these breakthrough cases note that while some people. I've become extremely ill or even died of covic nineteen these cases are extremely rare. And there is some good news coming out of LA county with a weekly vaccination numbers are up for the first time. Since the beginning of may. Diane. Picture can no thank you let's bring in physician at Stanford children's health doctor look Patel for more on this. Doctor Patel thanks for being here where the CDC director there's saying that the delta variant. It's spreading with quote it incredible efficiency so what does that mean for us from a practical standpoint. All we're mornings and what it basically means that this virus is so contagious. Continues version of the album during which he's out. Those normal levels of mitigation that sixty we talked about exposure time you know even being in an area that has or regulation might you might need to mind a lot less about to or minority infected don't need necessarily need to be around someone or. And it did she manage to be a lot shorter I'm nuts and every cheap in mind even if you're vaccinated. And the reason people keep bringing up the possibility wearing masks your backs needed which you can't tease out. UN general who's back seater it was not easy don't yet have a vaccine or vaccine mandates and uses specially concerning legal or not get vaccinated. Also those who are immune compromised or who have mean underlying medical condition so death isn't he would lead to pay attention you know reserves are. Or just spreading like wildfire. Said he. Transmission or a low enough level of vaccination but again. Not surprising it's gonna come down to local state guidance and we've already seen Nazis do not agree when it comes how to handle this endemic. A group of independent advisors to the CDC is now urging regulators to move quickly and determining whether people working you know compromise should get a vaccine boosters and experts at a CBC meeting yesterday. Did Larson voiced support for those boosters so do you see that happening and what about for everyone else. So basically and you you're you're you're on point what are we here yesterday is kind of data results are added Israel shine a lot is greater cases. Max and individuals are happening. NN. Autoimmune disease does it break the case is hospitalized. Chase's and you don't disagree did it touches you because these individuals could have been waning I'm antibody response of the vaccine. So why did you see. Possibly in the near future soon may be due Disney is legal be updated guidance are those her you know copper rises. Or may not happen like medical condition and Mindy need may be already vaccine didn't actually see more data about but it. And brands were already going out there and trying to get their own boosters. You know off the table trying to go to pharmacies losing my advisor and Shana Johnson Johnson is dear concerned. So I have a viewer question for you now and and this came from Twitter this year is asking what do booster shot it different dosage than the initial shots where. Probably no answer yes because what's happening right now there are some trials DMZ that data. About whether or not it needs to be a booster shot best he learned. Today delta area or just another additional dose of the previous vaccine and we RD guides but what we do know is that. It's possible it is getting the exact same. Vaccine can boost your antibody response it's important for viewers are urgent note that vaccines we happens right now do you work against adults have experienced the question is a durability or how long to actually lasts. And an another viewer wanted to know about the update on India because we've for a long time reported. This situation there was very dire their case counts were up in the range of 400000. And that's sick. Did you feel like and fortunately I see that CNN. Very poignantly is that it's the latter's career probably isn't backed keyboard is more serious are they. Back in the United States. We have to push truly get a vaccine we're seeing outbreaks we have over 80% of our population vaccinated which is not the case in India. It when I was talking to my own Stanley India during the height. Under the recent outrage. It was incredibly heartbreaking how difficult aligns for people to go out and get vaccines. All right doctor LO Patel. We appreciate your time is always in your analysis thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.