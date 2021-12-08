Transcript for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas surge 400% in past month

And as co would infections and hospitalizations continued to rise in Texas governor Greg Abbott is seeking. Out of state medical help to assist overwhelmed hospitals statewide. Just yesterday the state had over 21000 new cases with a seven day average of over 151000. Let's bring in Steve Campion from our Houston station KT RK. For more on this Steve thanks for joining us I know dozens of Texas hospitals are actually out of icu beds. So now what what happens if you're in a car crash and you need intensive care. Good afternoon Diane hearing greater Houston I can tell you at the Houston fire department. Its chief as recently told us in the past few days he says that. There are some cases where patients. Or waiting on ambulances outside of emergency rooms. In some cases of four hours waiting to get that care waiting to get inside and see a doctor and eventually make it to a hospital bed so to your question if you're involved in a car crash or something like that. There is the possibility that win. Paramedics take you to be hospital you could be waiting in fact. Just a few days ago at a hospital. North of Houston and they should actually shut down their ER and they started directing patients. To another hospital that was twelve miles south so you can imagine an emergency situation. Time is of the essence that's one of the reasons by local leaders here in the ground they have continued to say that the best way. To protect this community from cove in nineteen is to get vaccinated and to Wear mouse. Now the number of Texans hospitalized with covet nineteen is increasing at a faster rate than any other point of the pandemic why is that. So the medical experts we've spoken with that doctors epidemiologist. They say there's several reasons but first and foremost we're talking about the delta variant of covad nineteen. It's obviously more contagious what that means is that if you're on vaccinated it's a lot easier to get it and it's a lot easier. To spread it been here in greater Houston really throughout Texas people are going about their normal lives they're out events the rabbit bars throughout our restaurants. Their shop being and the governor's executive order. Doesn't allow local governments to be able to put maps mandates in place so really it's up to businesses private businesses. To make that requirement in here in greater Houston and southeast Texas that really has been the exception not the expectation. Many people again just going about their businesses not wearing any mouse all right Steve Campion former Houston station K chair Kate we appreciate it Steve thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.