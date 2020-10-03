-
Now Playing: Cuomo introduces state-made hand sanitizer
-
Now Playing: How to supercharge your immune system
-
Now Playing: Surgeon General details latest on coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Epidemiologist discusses how COVID-19 is spreading
-
Now Playing: 2 GOP members of Congress to self-quarantine
-
Now Playing: Are US hospitals prepared to treat coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: New York reels with largest coronavirus outbreak in US
-
Now Playing: Doctors using AI to track coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Trump’s management of the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Your top coronavirus questions answered live
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge over the weekend
-
Now Playing: Virus’ spread impacts everyday life
-
Now Playing: Try this self-care challenge: Meditate every day
-
Now Playing: Should Americans prepare for a lockdown like China and Italy?
-
Now Playing: Major lockdown in Italy from coronavirus
-
Now Playing: State Department advising Americans not to get on cruise ships
-
Now Playing: Fast moving developments in the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ chief health correspondent answers viewer questions related to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How to best plan for spring break in the wake of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The coronavirus’ impact on the sports world