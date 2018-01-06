What is the deadly Nipah virus?

More
The virus can spread to humans who come into direct contact with infected bats, pigs or other infected people, the World Health Organization says.
1:23 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is the deadly Nipah virus?
New London. Patent. And. It. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55594705,"title":"What is the deadly Nipah virus?","duration":"1:23","description":"The virus can spread to humans who come into direct contact with infected bats, pigs or other infected people, the World Health Organization says.","url":"/Health/video/deadly-nipah-virus-55594705","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.