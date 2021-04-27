Dr. Maria Bottazzi on ‘Decolonizing how vaccines are being made’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Maria Bottazzii about her collaborative work to create a new low-cost COVID-19 vaccine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live