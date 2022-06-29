Dr. Shah on the best sunscreen to use

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with dermatologist Tiktoker Dr. Muneed Shah about using Tiktok as a catalyst for skincare education, sunscreen usage, and what to and not to use on our skin.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live