Transcript for Some eye drops sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled

We have a consumer alert about eye drops in ointment sold exclusively at Wal-Mart and Walgreens the over the counter products are being recalled over concerns that they may not beast Darryl. The recalls are a precautionary measure so far no adverse effects have been reported a complete list of the recalled products can be found on the FDA website. Now to a very special birthday for the oldest person and America Leo Murphy as 114. Years. That's right the long time Harlem resident who winder one of four. The mark incredible milestone that she was on a with the neighborhood celebration. And helium Murphy appreciation day. When she was born back in 1905. Theodore Roosevelt was president. The mother she was born in south North Carolina and moved to Harlem in 1926. This is the secret to her longevity. She says this it is moderation. GE is bound to vegetables with a meal every night. And she says he does things in moderation or. Davis and it you know linked by Kobe got into the race. All right Murphy became the oldest living American after a 114. Year old Ohio woman lassie brown died January. She is two years in a 185 days younger than the oldest person in the world but who's counting McRae hazing nothing but a number go. One more teens. Could miss.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.