Fauci: Data suggests omicron is less severe than delta, but caution still needed

Dr. Anthony Fauci says preliminary but accumulating data "point to a lesser severity of omicron versus delta," but cautions against complacency.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live