Transcript for FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Hey good morning everyone I'm here Phillips in for Diane in the state of thanks so much for streaming with us we begin with breaking news. The FDA has now granted full approval of the Spicer Kobe at nineteen vaccine. Making it the first Kobe vaccine to transition from emergency authorization. Status to full FDA approval for more now on the FDA's approval of the Spicer vaccine like to bring in position at Stanford at Children's Hospital help with doctoral look Battelle doctor Patel. Let's talk about first of all what does this FDA approval actually mean for all of us right now. Good morning care what is basically mean does that. Six months CED and I remember emergency shoppers should order requires all of its but it vaccine is still say still it. And now just opens the door are more universities. Businesses corporations and the you know local governments to mandate a vaccine. Hopefully what this means is that people out there who wanted to wait and see you wanted to see more CE yet. Got exactly what they wanted to sort this is all optimistic news. So how much a difference and with that in mind do you think this is going to make. For people that we're very hesitant about getting the vaccine is this a sign to them that. Look we've done the research it's safe. Get it. This is huge for it and this is inching you are urged to record numbers we've all heard about this survey numbers creep from Kaiser same creates and on in vaccinated Americans said they wanted to see Moore get. They wonder pupil at global promoted three tenants 30% ninety million. Eligible Americans have not get vaccinated about potentially Ada arts and millions of people's that is a. Oh or any other group of people who were back seemed hesitant. We'll see isn't saying okay. I six that safety it's still over 90%. Applications and this is coming in from multiple continents this estate its work I'm gonna go and get it. Are so then what do you think how can this help stop the spread of the delta variant that so many of us are so concerned about right now. Why because the unity three things number one might remiss mentioned it's an appropriate or some of the concerns that he. Number tutors meet more mandates in place local people they were speaking to order it. We'll stop now to ask their doctors try source this is you know I work trying to get this. And retreat here is that all the approval allows for those off label uses such as. Boosters. And so these are reaper approaches here remember there's still a large immigration is not any backs her other reasons that this is not mean we set. Are put gas well in terms of targeted messaging to certain groups and addressing misinformation that's still happen. Or exceed its men's mentioned the booster shots what does this mean for that. Listening to you don't know if Pfizer Brewster shot and that's that third shopper Eisner can likely get a crew now because of the bullet did Rupert buys their return so many part time. That's supposed to get old dear Kubel and police Johnson Johnson we haven't seen that this could attach these are happening. As of September wanna. Basin of progress about when it boosters can go to equal the gun buys or chayet. Polls are also showing. And a large percentage Americans who have been vaccinated aren't paper boots. Are really talk that this since the first day back roll out. We just are focusing our people were fully vaccinated and shot Iraq totally dressy equity we're not out of this and Gary yet. So while this is good news it's not a complete and I. Aren't so it's not a complete ends but on a larger scale in any way shape or form can you. Give a guess at what this could do for the global fight to just eradicate company. We have police ago in terms of the global fight is I'm not sure. I don't think anyone is that the accrual is really going to be able to address many inequities are seeing globally. It would. Distribution of the vaccine also the infrastructure to give them out on the ground local authorities Laurie from countries. But that BC pop in center clarity. At Italy's statistics show that less than 2% of people in Modi from cartons gone at least one shot. They're not Wafer oh dear grumble they said earlier this year and they wanted a backseat. Separately now we were Dresser and number for you Al bear who is still in need more data. You don't trust CTA you don't trust seeing governing body has approved Oprah thousand medications here United States and so. There's tutor your auditors and acting president who hope this message really reaches an ACC yeah trucks it. Bananas are people out there who say I don't. Believe in it I don't believe in cogan and that holds British. Right our right doctor look Patel thank you so much I'm getting word now that the FDA is going to hold a briefing this morning around 11 AM eastern I know you'll be moderates he. Monitoring that will also bring it to you live. As soon as that happens.

