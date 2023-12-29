How to actually follow through on your New Year’s resolutions

ABC News contributor Dr. Alok Patel talks about some beneficial New Year’s resolutions and how you can actually stick to them in 2024.

December 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live