Transcript for ‘Free Mom Hugs’ offers love and support

we're sharing ways, everybody, can be an ally to the lgbtq-plus community. A and today, we have a special guest with us, a mother of three who dedicates her time to show folks they're loved and supported. Please welcome Tiffany Herbert. I'm told that I should call you mama Herbert, is that more appropriate? Yeah. That's a great nickname my kids' friend gave me back when they were in high school. You've been doing this now with free mom hugs. That sounds great right about now. I could sure use a free mom hug, explain your involvement and exactly what you guys do. Free mom hugs is an amazing organization that I'm so proud to be a part of. I found free mom hugs a few years ago, after my own amazing and empowering experience when my own daughter had the courage to come out to my husband and I, when she was in college. And I discovered the power of a hug. Sadly, she was a few hours away and she came out to us over Skype. And so my husband and I looked at each other and said close your computer and drive home. We wrapped her up in a hug, I think that hug lasted all day and then we thanked her for having the courage to share that part of herself with us. I recognize that not everyone has that love and support around them. I was so grateful when I found the organization that Sarah Cunningham started. The whole purpose of that is to share that love our daughter had at that moment with others in the lgbtq-plus community. That may not get that at home. I just want to share that love with everyone and unfortunately, right now with the pandemic, we can't actually physically hug right now which is really hard. Because I'm that kind of person. So we're having to unique and different ways to share that. Mama Herbert, how do you do that? I think so many of us, we've been isolated, we've been alone, it's just unnatural. We could use a hug. I have my Dr. Ashton six feet away from her. Mama Herbert, how do you do this now, how do you virtually hug folks now? We're getting really creative. Denver pride was just this weekend. We got really creative. It was amazing. The organizers did a great job. We had virtual parades for free mom hugs. Our Colorado chapter. We put together this amazing video, where the mom huggers we all did words of affirmation to let the community know they're still loved and supported. What we encourage everyone to do is to reach out. Since we can't reach out and hug you, you have to do a little bit of the effort, which we don't like -- we're moms and we want to hug you. Unfortunately, you have to find the local free mom hugs chapter in your state. We're in 48 states. Tens of thousands of moms out there waiting to love and hug you. Mama Herbert, so good to see you. Thank you so much. It's good to see you. Thank you for having me. Thank you so much. I needed that, Dr. Ashton.

