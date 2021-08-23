Transcript for What full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine means for the fight against the pandemic

Now I'm the FDA's approval of the Spicer vaccine like to bring in position at Stanford Children's Hospital help with doctoral look Battelle doctor Patel. Let's talk about first of all what does this FDA approval actually mean for all of us right now. Good morning care what is basically means as bat. Six months CED and I remember emergencies operas each order requires all its but it vaccine is still say. Still back it and now just opens the door for more universities. Businesses corporations and the you know local governments to mandate a vaccine. Hopefully what this means is that people out there who wanted to wait to see you wanted to see more CE yet. Got exactly what they want this morning this is all this news. So how did difference and with that in mind do you think this is going to make. For people that we're very hesitant about getting the vaccine is this a sign to them that. Look we've done the research it's safe. Get it. Totally soaked based anecdotally. We how many patients people messaging instant Graham friends and family were widely seen works it. This is huge for it and this is each year are directly our numbers we've all heard about asserting numbers coming from Kaiser same create and on unvaccinated Americans said they wanted to see Morgan. They won the pupil at a credible record at three tennis 30% ninety million. Eligible Americans have not get vaccinated and potentially a difference. Tens of millions of people that has been a oh or any other group of people who were back seemed hesitant. We'll see this and say okay. I six that safety data it's still over 90%. Efficacious and this is coming in from multiple continents this estate work I'm gonna go and. Art so then what do you think how can this help stop the spread of the delta variant that so many of us are so concerned about right now. Why pagers and Eddie Reese thinks ever want to let me just mention it's an appropriate or some of the concerns that he. Number tutors meet more mandates and race local people and they were speaking in order it. We'll stop now to ask your doctor trust source this is you know I work trying to get this. And number three care is that all approval allows for those off label uses such as boosters. And so these are reaper approaches here but remember there's still a large immigration is not eat your or other reasons that this is not mean we set. Are put up gas well in terms of targeted messaging to certain groups and addressing misinformation that's still happen. Our exceed its men's mentioned the booster shots what does this mean for that. Listen tell you don't know if Pfizer Brewster shots and that third shopper buys her can likely get a crew well now because of the bullet did trooper Bryce Richard so many part time. That's supposed to get old dear Kubel and police Johnson Johnson we haven't seen that this could tell you start happening. As of September wanna. This kind of base in the rough estimate about when it boosters can go to equal the Groton Pfizer chayet. Polls are also showing. And a large percentage Americans who have been vaccinated aren't paper but. It's hot yeah this since the first day back roll out. We just are focusing our people were fully vaccinated your booster shot Iraq totally dressy equity we're not out of this and every yet. So while this is good news it's not a complete and I. Aren't so it's not complete ends but on a larger scale in any way shape or form can you. Give a guess at what this could do for the global fight to just eradicate company. We have police ago in terms of the global fight is I'm not sure. I don't think anyone knows that it cruel is really going to be able to address many inequities are sequel wouldn't do it. Distribution of the vaccines else infrastructure to give them out on the ground local authorities Laurie from countries. But that DC pop and senator rarity. Adding a latest statistics show that less than 2% of people mull it means I'm got at least one shot. They're not wait Kirk all of Ruble they said earlier this year and they wanted a backseat. Separate thing that weeds which are certain number for you Al Beyer who is still hesitant and eat more data. You don't trust CT eight you don't trust seem governing body. Has approved Oprah thousand medications here in the United States and so. There's tutored you marketers that he has to hope this message and really reaches an ACC you know antitrust it. Bananas are people out there who say I don't. Believe in and I don't believe in Covert and that's holds a British. Right our right doctor look Patel thank you so much I'm getting word now that the FDA is going to hold a briefing this morning around 11 AM eastern I know you'll be moderates he. Monitoring that will also bring it to you live. As soon as that happens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.