Fully-vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks, CDC says

In making the decision, the CDC pointed to additional data from the last few weeks that show the vaccines work in the real world and stand up to the variants.
0:51 | 05/13/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fully-vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks, CDC says
Today CDC is updating our guidance for fully vaccinated people. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you're fully vaccinated you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy. The continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on vaccine performance, and our understanding of how the virus spreads - that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated. Now, if you are immunocompromised, you should definitely want to talk to your doctor before giving up your mask.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:51","description":"In making the decision, the CDC pointed to additional data from the last few weeks that show the vaccines work in the real world and stand up to the variants.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77671616","title":"Fully-vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks, CDC says","url":"/Health/video/fully-vaccinated-americans-return-life-masks-cdc-77671616"}