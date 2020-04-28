Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Funeral homes overwhelmed by pandemic
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:44","description":"Funeral homes in the New York City area have been overwhelmed with so many grieving families.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70385388","title":"Funeral homes overwhelmed by pandemic","url":"/Health/video/funeral-homes-overwhelmed-pandemic-70385388"}