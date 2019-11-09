Transcript for Growing calls for the FDA to take action against vaping

As the number of deaths and illnesses related to Beijing continues to rise are growing calls for the FDA to take action. We urge the US Food and Drug Administration to speed up the regulation. Products from the market president John says he's considering a ban on flavored cigarettes maybe has become a very big business but we can't allow people to get sick and we can't have our youth. Be so affected president meeting with health and human services secretary galaxies are in FDA administrator doctor Ned Sharpless. This shows the kids are getting access to these products in spite of our best efforts we simply have to remove these attractive. Flavor product from the market place. On Tuesday the American Lung Association issuing this warning. Teens and young adults are particularly at risk. Tech is an Amsterdam hunter Sims says the new flavors kept attempting him debate more before he ended up in the icu. Local authorities are now doing their part to prevent dangerous products from circulating a joint operation in Kenosha county Wisconsin announcing arrests related to an illegal heat CB being cartridge manufacturing. They found. 31200. Tape cartridges. Filled already ready to be shipped out. Each was filled with one gram of THC. Authorities say they still haven't found a particular device or product that the source of these illnesses for the CDC's investigating. More than 450. Cases they believe are linked to. Maggie ruby ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.