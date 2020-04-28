Transcript for JetBlue becomes first U.S. airline to require passengers wear face coverings

Or at home the nation's biggest airlines have announced new rules about face knots jetBlue says starting next Monday. All passengers was must Wear a face covering during travel. The company RD requires mask for employees starting today all delta employees must Wear a mask on her face coverings. When they can't stay six feet away from each other. Flight attendants on American must Wear a mask starting Friday and American says early next month it would begin providing mask and whites to customers.

