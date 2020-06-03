Transcript for First lady and AG Barr kick off opioid summit

You all know better than anyone else that Ethiopia Lloyd. Crisis. Is a crisis because. It is the deadliest. Drug challenge that we've ever faced in this country. It's a crisis also because these poisons. Tear apart the individual user both mentally. And physically. And more than that. They destroy relationships. Families. Communities. Under the leadership of president trump. Ending this scourge has been the top priority. Of the administration. And the Department of Justice. By working together. We have delivered. Truly great results for the American people including. Declining overdose. Deaths. For two years in a row. Getting my first here in the White House. And on speed bags. An initiative dedicated still inserting. The DB as adults are doing all we can to take care of the next generation. The best focuses on TP Lex. Bug being online safety and opiate abuse. Seems he's long it's a heavy use my initiative to shine a light and programs. That show what it means to be the best. These can be showing the scene an act of kindness providing care where daddies and neat but teaching some pain value. My niece fifteen. He's mean to promote deposit teen accidents happening communities. So they can be a play epic he gets to about the death punchy. And across the world. Especially radio to United States. Finding solutions. To our nation's drug problem is something I can't DP abouts. Especially when he comes to snag a team effects on children. And famine peace. I have traveled to hospitals. And at a communications centers around the country. And have seemed of devastating results. Of drug abuse and it peaks and and I was saddened to learn and radical Shiites have affected the lives. Of nearly 2.2 million children in day United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.